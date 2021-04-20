Daunt Books 84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK

Photo courtesy of Daunt Books More info Sun 11am - 6pm Mon - Sat 9am - 7:30pm

Daunt Books, London Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you to the books and their authors in a very traditional way. Although Daunt is only 20 years old, it is located in an original Edwardian bookshop, with long oak galleries, graceful skylights, and William Morris prints. Try to persuade the staff to let you into the walk-in safe, where the expensive volumes were once stored. —Jasper Conran