Daunt Books

84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Website
| +44 20 7224 2295
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7:30pm

Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you to the books and their authors in a very traditional way. Although Daunt is only 20 years old, it is located in an original Edwardian bookshop, with long oak galleries, graceful skylights, and William Morris prints. Try to persuade the staff to let you into the walk-in safe, where the expensive volumes were once stored. —Jasper Conran
By Afar Magazine

Emily Mathieson
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Bibliophiles rejoice over the collections that fill Daunt’s floor-to-ceiling shelves in this beautiful, browsing-friendly, wood-paneled shop. A huge range, from cookery to kids' titles to modern fiction—plus a knowledgeable staff and that familiar, dusty, paperish smell—add to the literary charm.
Jack Barr
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

This independent bookshop resembles the libraries of a bibliophile's dreams. The Edwardian exterior is beautiful and befitting of the elegant High Street, but the interior took my breath away: long oak shelves, stained glass, and skylights. Specializing in travel, Daunt Books has two floors with books, maps, and atlases artfully displayed and arranged by continent. Hand pick a book, sit, and dream of your next trip...
Ann Shields
AFAR Staff
about 3 years ago

