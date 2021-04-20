Daunt Books
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
| +44 20 7224 2295
Photo courtesy of Daunt Books
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 7:30pm
Daunt Books, LondonDaunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you to the books and their authors in a very traditional way. Although Daunt is only 20 years old, it is located in an original Edwardian bookshop, with long oak galleries, graceful skylights, and William Morris prints. Try to persuade the staff to let you into the walk-in safe, where the expensive volumes were once stored. —Jasper Conran
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Daunt Books
Bibliophiles rejoice over the collections that fill Daunt’s floor-to-ceiling shelves in this beautiful, browsing-friendly, wood-paneled shop. A huge range, from cookery to kids' titles to modern fiction—plus a knowledgeable staff and that familiar, dusty, paperish smell—add to the literary charm.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Traveler's Dream
This independent bookshop resembles the libraries of a bibliophile's dreams. The Edwardian exterior is beautiful and befitting of the elegant High Street, but the interior took my breath away: long oak shelves, stained glass, and skylights. Specializing in travel, Daunt Books has two floors with books, maps, and atlases artfully displayed and arranged by continent. Hand pick a book, sit, and dream of your next trip...
AFAR Staff
about 3 years ago