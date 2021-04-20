Dastkar Ranthambhore
Empowering Indian WomenIn their own words, Dastkar Ranthambhore is a grass root social enterprise dedicated to providing an alternative source of income to women living around the Ranthambhore National Park.
Dastkar strongly promotes the survival of some rare traditional crafts, such as the labor intensive block printing (see picture). They provide a safe haven for numerous women to collaborate and work together.
It's a great place to visit, to learn about these almost forgotten crafts and to 'speak' with the ladies working there. And, while you're at it–spend some money. It's for a great cause.
Dastkar Ranthambhore
Dastkari Kendra,
Opp. Village Kutalpura Maliyan
P.O. Khilchipur-Sherpur
Distt. Sawai Madhopur –3322001
Rajasthan
Ph. (07462) 252051
MOB 9414030486
ujwalajodha@hotemail.com