Dastkar Ranthambhore

Dastkari Kendra. Village Kuthalpura Maliyan. Sherpur Khilchipur PO., Kutalpura Maliyan, Rajasthan 322001, India
Website
| +91 7462 252 051
Empowering Indian Women Kutalpura Maliyan India

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Empowering Indian Women

In their own words, Dastkar Ranthambhore is a grass root social enterprise dedicated to providing an alternative source of income to women living around the Ranthambhore National Park.

Dastkar strongly promotes the survival of some rare traditional crafts, such as the labor intensive block printing (see picture). They provide a safe haven for numerous women to collaborate and work together.

It's a great place to visit, to learn about these almost forgotten crafts and to 'speak' with the ladies working there. And, while you're at it–spend some money. It's for a great cause.

By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

