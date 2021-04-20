Where are you going?
Darwin Crater

Go Big on the Group Shot

Group shots aren't usually my cup of tea—I'm not a selfie guy, either—but when you're in a location as spectacular as the Galapagos, everyone is game for a snap or two (except me, of course—I'm behind the camera).

This was taken after our group "hike" to the rim of Darwin Crater—I use the term loosely, because it was more of a leisurely walk. No matter; the vistas from the top were spectacular, and we were all thrilled to be on Isabela Island. One of the major bonuses of visiting the Galapagos on a small cruise is that you get to know a lot of the people you're traveling with. I was sad to say good-bye to so many great folks after one of the best weeks of my traveling life. Huge thanks to Metro Touring and the crew of La Pinta for putting us all together.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

