Darling Square

35 Tumbalong Boulevard, Haymarket NSW 2000, Australia
Website
Darling Square Haymarket Australia

Darling Square

Nestled between Darling Harbour and Chinatown, Darling Square is one of the city’s newest districts for shopping and dining. It’s centered on Steam Mill Lane, an artsy alleyway with a Tokyo vibe where you can choose between coffee and sandwiches or bubble tea and banh mi. Consider returning for noodles, whiskey, and karaoke at Bang Bang after dark. The Square has fashion covered too, whether you’re after new specs or eco-friendly threads. And once you’re all dined and shopped out, grab a city bike and head to The Goods Line, an elevated pedestrian and cycling path built on former train tracks like New York’s High Line. The Frank Gehry-designed Dr. Chau Chak, or “paper bag” building, is a good resting place.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

