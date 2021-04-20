Darling Darling, 7345, South Africa

Flightpath to Heaven This wind farm is found just outside of a little town in the Western Cape called Darling.



The windmills lined up the way they are, remind me of airplanes queued up on a runway waiting to take-off.



A little closer to the main part of town, you're likely to stumble upon the home of Evita Bezuidenhout. A character created and portrayed (in drag) by political satirist, Pieter Dirk Uys.



If you're lucky enough to pass through at the right time of year (August to September) you're likely to experience one of the most beautiful and spectacular sights nature has to offer: The blooming of the South African Wildflowers!