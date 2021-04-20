Dark Horse Coffee Roasters
3260 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
| +1 619-344-6962
Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 6:30pm
Local roast and brewThis cute little shop on Adams is a great place for a cup of coffee. At Dark Horse Coffee, the beans are roasted in house, and you can't help but love a coffee shop that asks if you want your coffee brewed or made in a French press!
All the baked goods are vegan and they have gluten free options for those who have dietary restrictions. Afterwards, you can walk up and down Adams Ave. and explore the area's shops, bars and restaurants - http://www.adamsavenuebusiness.com/