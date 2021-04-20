Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

3260 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
Website
| +1 619-344-6962
Local roast and brew San Diego California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 6:30pm

Local roast and brew

This cute little shop on Adams is a great place for a cup of coffee. At Dark Horse Coffee, the beans are roasted in house, and you can't help but love a coffee shop that asks if you want your coffee brewed or made in a French press!

All the baked goods are vegan and they have gluten free options for those who have dietary restrictions. Afterwards, you can walk up and down Adams Ave. and explore the area's shops, bars and restaurants - http://www.adamsavenuebusiness.com/
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points