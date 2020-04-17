Where are you going?
Dark Carnival Imaginative Fiction Bookstore

3086 Claremont Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705, USA
+1 510-654-7323

Dark Carnival

A large inflatable dragon on the sidewalk greets customers and passersby of Dark Carnival in Berkeley’s Claremont neighborhood. Enter the shop—which has been serving readers of sci-fi, mystery, and fantasy for more than 40 years—and you will find the latest in those genres, as well as a treasure trove of obscure and hard-to-find gems. Get recommendations from owner Jack Rems (you’ll find him stationed near the front of the store) and savor exploring the stacks upon stacks of books that populate the surprisingly large shop; as the Doctor Who saying goes, “It’s bigger on the inside.”
By Sarah Buder , AFAR Staff

