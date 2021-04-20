Dar Es Salaam

Where are you going?
Arriving in the thriving hub of Southern Tanzania is a far cry from the remote savannahs of the national parks, forested mountains, and wild rain forests that sprawl across Tanzania’s interior. It is a perfect time to sample some of the excellent, international cuisine on offer in this cosmopolitan city.

Karafuu, based in Kinondoni, offers excellent seafood dishes in an intimate setting; Addis In Dar is a well-recommended Ethiopian restaurant; and Chattanooga Iranian Barbeque is a wonderfully unique gourmet restaurant, located on Ally Skyes Road, offering an amazing selection of Mediterranean, Moroccan, and English dishes from the menu.

If you’ve got a hankering for Asian food, Sala Thai on Msasani Road comes with good reviews, and a side helping of Thai Massage is also on offer.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
