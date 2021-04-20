Dar Es Salaam
The Cosmopolitan Eateries of Dar Es SalaamArriving in the thriving hub of Southern Tanzania is a far cry from the remote savannahs of the national parks, forested mountains, and wild rain forests that sprawl across Tanzania’s interior. It is a perfect time to sample some of the excellent, international cuisine on offer in this cosmopolitan city.
Karafuu, based in Kinondoni, offers excellent seafood dishes in an intimate setting; Addis In Dar is a well-recommended Ethiopian restaurant; and Chattanooga Iranian Barbeque is a wonderfully unique gourmet restaurant, located on Ally Skyes Road, offering an amazing selection of Mediterranean, Moroccan, and English dishes from the menu.
If you’ve got a hankering for Asian food, Sala Thai on Msasani Road comes with good reviews, and a side helping of Thai Massage is also on offer.