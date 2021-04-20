Dar Cherifa: A Peaceful Literary Café in the Heart of the Marrakesh Medina

The Marrakech in medina is a lot of things — colorful, loud, chaotic — but serene is not one of them. Neither is white. This lovely little oasis manages to be both, and so much more. A stunning restored 16th-century riad has been transformed into a peaceful literary café, art gallery, and cultural space, the intricate aged doors and arches that much more beautiful against the neutral palette and mostly white decor. Come in, look at the installations, use the Wi-Fi, and drink coffee after coffee as you flip through the selection of books and magazines — you'll feel like the medina is miles away. But anytime you're craving the thrum of the souk, you can always head up to the roof terrace and remind yourself exactly where you are.