The Ultimate Hospitality Experience

If you think about a place with a perfect dinning room, perfect menu and perfect swiss watch style kitchen, that is Daniel. But really the feature that make Daniel stand out is its service. The General Manager, Sommelier and Maitre orchestrate the dining room operations like I have never seen before. We visited Daniel 17 years ago, I was 29 so not very experienced, nor refined. Now I am a bit older still not refined but with more experience and gray hair. The second time was this past week. The made us feel like family members, we enjoyed every minute, from the doorman to the stroll back to our hotel. No other restaurant has treated a common man like Daniel.