60 E 65th St, New York, NY 10065, USA
Website
| +1 212-288-0033
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

Terrines at Daniel

Chef Matthew Rudofker of Momofuku Ssäm Bar says: "To me, all of the terrines by chef Jean Francois are the best in the city. The foie gras is seasoned perfectly and the mosaic terrines are visually stunning."

By Chefs Feed

Manuel Sanchez Alvarez
over 6 years ago

The Ultimate Hospitality Experience

If you think about a place with a perfect dinning room, perfect menu and perfect swiss watch style kitchen, that is Daniel. But really the feature that make Daniel stand out is its service. The General Manager, Sommelier and Maitre orchestrate the dining room operations like I have never seen before. We visited Daniel 17 years ago, I was 29 so not very experienced, nor refined. Now I am a bit older still not refined but with more experience and gray hair. The second time was this past week. The made us feel like family members, we enjoyed every minute, from the doorman to the stroll back to our hotel. No other restaurant has treated a common man like Daniel.
