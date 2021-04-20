Daniel & Denise
When in Lyon, you’re practically required to dine at a traditional bouchon
—a modest but lively family-run restaurant, usually helmed by a woman, that serves hearty fare and local wine at reasonable prices. While not all bouchons
are authentic, Daniel & Denise is committed to tradition, down to its lace curtains and homey gingham tablecloths. Try the quenelles
(a classic, egg-shaped dumpling stuffed with river pike), the andouillette sausage, the Bresse chicken with wild mushrooms, and the country terrain. The restaurant has three locations in Lyon—Créqui (the original that opened in 1968), Saint-Jean (in the Old Town), and Croix-Rousse (in the silk workers’ district)—so you’ll never be far from a delicious meal.