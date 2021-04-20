Where are you going?
Daniel & Denise

36 Rue Tramassac, 69005 Lyon, France
Website
| +33 4 78 42 24 62
Daniel & Denise France
More info

Tue - Fri 12pm - 2pm
Tue - Sat 7pm - 9:30pm
Sat 12pm - 1:30pm

When in Lyon, you’re practically required to dine at a traditional bouchon—a modest but lively family-run restaurant, usually helmed by a woman, that serves hearty fare and local wine at reasonable prices. While not all bouchons are authentic, Daniel & Denise is committed to tradition, down to its lace curtains and homey gingham tablecloths. Try the quenelles (a classic, egg-shaped dumpling stuffed with river pike), the andouillette sausage, the Bresse chicken with wild mushrooms, and the country terrain. The restaurant has three locations in Lyon—Créqui (the original that opened in 1968), Saint-Jean (in the Old Town), and Croix-Rousse (in the silk workers’ district)—so you’ll never be far from a delicious meal.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

