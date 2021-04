When I first started visiting Belize and saw friends adding Marie Sharp’s hot sauce to nearly every dish, I thought they were crazy. Aside from not handling spicy foods well, I couldn’t imagine putting hot sauce on everything. Like everyone else here, I ultimately fell under Marie Sharp’s spell and maintain a constant supply for when I am traveling outside of Belize. And yes, I now put it on everything – eggs, pasta, sandwiches, rice and beans, and even Asian dumplings. Ranging from mild to Beware, there is a version to suit everyone’s palates. And Marie Sharp’s is a real Belize success story. Marie Sharp started off making her sauces just for friends and developed such a following, she now has a factory near Dangriga. Her product line includes sauces and jellies/jams as well with some products being exported as far as Asia now.