Dan Caesarea Resort Rothschild St 1, Caesarea, Israel

Dan Caesarea Resort Why we love it: The artsy beach resort doubles as the ultimate family destination



The Highlights:

- A cheery pool deck area with pool table inside the angular pool

- Art by Israeli artists Ron Arad, Yaakov Dorchin, Tzachi Nevo, and Rita Alima

- A kids' club complete with a digital interactive aquarium and dinosaur world, as well as games



The Review:

Located 35 miles north of Tel Aviv near the ancient Roman aqueduct and amphitheater, and adjacent to Israel’s only Pete Dye-designed golf course, the recently redesigned Dan Caesarea is spread across 15 landscaped acres. The historic resort opened some 60 years ago by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, and today is run by the respected Dan Hotels group. With 116 rooms, four bars and restaurants, a pool area, brand new spa, an innovative kid’s club, a basketball court, soccer field, tennis court, mini golf course, table tennis, and manicured gardens made for picnicking in, guests are kept as busy as they want to be. Rooms are light and airy with a unique balcony structure that gives guests an open view with maximum privacy. Room design highlights include Italian walnut floors, one-of-a-kind art by local artists, and spacious marble bathrooms with separate bathtubs and showers. A favorite perk is the coffee machine/grinder that comes with a selection of fragrant coffee beans for fresh morning brew. Guests spend time at the brightly colored pool deck and Limonada Bar, playing billiards at Israel’s only pool-table-within-a-pool. Adults will enjoy the new spa complex, with steam room and sauna, a state-of-the-art gym, and six treatment rooms. Meanwhile, little ones, kids, and teens will be psyched about the creative Danyland, designed by Philippe Boulakia and Dikla Robinson, which offers a selection of retro games and technological innovations. Attractions include a unique aquarium, a world of dinosaurs that is created through a combination of classic sandbox and 3D projection; and dozens of games. Peruse the property for art by some of Israel’s most respected artists, including one of Ron Arad’s famous flattened car sculptures.