Damrak
Damrak, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Wintermarkt Debuts on DamrakIt might not rival German Christmas markets—or even those in Maastricht and Valkenburg in South Holland—but Amsterdam's first annual Winter Market debuted in November 2013, bringing twinkling music, festive music, holiday shopping and seasonal treats to one of Amsterdam's busiest tourist thoroughfares. Running from Beursplein, where the National Monument and upscale department store De Bejinkorf preside, up Damrak to its terminus at Central Station, the market features dozens of stalls offering festive shopping through mid-January.
With everything from warm oliebollen and Belgian wafels to spicy bratwurst sandwiches and steaming glühwein, Wintermarkt has plenty to tempt your palate. Add hand-crafted gifts and jewelry; artisanal breads, sausages and cheeses; plus a Frosty looking for photo friends in a snow globe and you have all the ingredients for a great date or fun family outing.