Damajuana Hostel
282 Villanueva
| +54 261 425-5858
Hostel with Pool and BarDamajuana Hostel is considered one of the best hostels in Mendoza and enjoys a prime location in Aristides. The hostel occupies a restored colonial home with hardwood floors and beautiful wooden windows. The common room leads onto a manicured back yard with a patio, pool, ping-pong table, and a back house containing the hostel’s communal kitchen with covered picnic tables. You can purchase a variety of room packages that include transportation transfers, wine tours, mountain tours, and adventure activities like paragliding, rafting, and horseback riding. Damajuana’s hostel bar, Ph, is a Mendoza hot spot and a great place to mingle with locals.
