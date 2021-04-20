Dam Plaza
Damrak 96, 1002 LP Amsterdam, Netherlands
+31 20 522 3366
Over the Canals and Through the Dutch FacadesThe weather was cold and dreary in January, but the city of Amsterdam had me beholden to my family history in the Netherlands, the canals, and the façades of the old style row houses.
Within walking distance from Dam Square, I found some of the houses to be a bit tilted. Most are colors that match the land or sky - stark contrast to the brilliant splashy colors of the dutch carribean façades in Curaçao.
Each one has a story and I imagined that behind each façade another chapter was being written or influenced by a family, a shop owner, a leaking roof, or a valuable piece of art.
Next time, if the weather is warmer, I will grab a cup of coffee and sit for awhile to observe the historic architecture and watch the world go by.