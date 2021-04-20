Daly Bottle Shop 215 Main Level Mall

Wine, Beer, Cheese and a Picnic This is not a traditional place to shop, but if you are a connoisseur of wine and beer then you might want to check out this full-service liquor store. They have over 450 wines that are produced both in Colorado’s backyard and around the world, and with 200 beers to choose from, you will get lost in the possibilities.



A fun thing they also sell is specialty foods. You can find gourmet cheese, preserves, pastas and more. We have a fun time picking through the food options and pairing them with a nice bottle of wine and taking it for a picnic or to enjoy after a long hike.