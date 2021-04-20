Dalle Valle
Fiolstræde 3, 1171 København, Denmark
| +45 33 93 29 29
More info
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 12am
Hearty Buffet and 50% Off Menu SpecialDalle Valle brought the concept of daily specials to Copenhagen in a big way and has been growing every since. Now a chain, this restaurant has a hip vibe that is extremely popular among young people.
While prices have started to inch up, they run two different specials: The first is 50% off their regular menu (excluding drinks) during most week days. The second is an affordable lunch and dinner buffet that has Danish classics and which is absolutely delicious.
The food may be cheap, but be warned the drinks are where they're making a lot of their money.