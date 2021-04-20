Where are you going?
Dalle Valle

Fiolstræde 3, 1171 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 93 29 29
Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 12am

Dalle Valle brought the concept of daily specials to Copenhagen in a big way and has been growing every since. Now a chain, this restaurant has a hip vibe that is extremely popular among young people.

While prices have started to inch up, they run two different specials: The first is 50% off their regular menu (excluding drinks) during most week days. The second is an affordable lunch and dinner buffet that has Danish classics and which is absolutely delicious.

The food may be cheap, but be warned the drinks are where they're making a lot of their money.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

