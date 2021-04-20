Where are you going?
Dallas Rd

Dallas Rd, Victoria, BC, Canada
Watch the Waves on Dallas Road

One of the best ways to embrace the elements in the wild weather of fall and winter on the West Coast is to wrap up and go storm watching—and the best place to do it in Victoria is along the Dallas Road waterfront trail. Take a stroll along the path which follows the coastline, with stairs running down to the rocky beach. There are plenty of benches to sit and enjoy watching the waves crashing below. You can also get a good photo of the Mile Zero marker of the Trans Canada highway here, one of the world’s longest roads; it runs nearly 5,000 miles across Canada and starts at the intersection of Douglas Street and Dallas Road.

By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

