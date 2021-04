Dalí Theatre and Museum

I'm a jewelry designer, so seeing the side and backs of pieces is just as beautiful as the front. Going to the Dalí museum in Figueres, Spain and seeing all of his gems from the front, side, top and bottom, was truly a breathtaking experience. I'd fly back to Spain in a heartbeat just to go to this museum (and to see the "The Royal Heart" brooch beat). Here is a photo of his famous "Eye of Time", from the side (see what I mean?!?!).