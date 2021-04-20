Dalí Theatre and Museum
Plaça Gala i Salvador Dalí, 5, 17600 Figueres, Girona, Spain
| +34 972 67 75 00
Jewels in Dali's CrownOne can't visit Costa Brava, Spain, without taking into account one of its most influential artists - the surrealist Salvador Dali. His Theatre-Museum in Figueres is the largest surrealistic object in the world.
Among many paintings, sculptures and clever art installations, one of the most interesting stops in the museum is the Dalí-Joies, a permanent exhibition showcasing the stunning jewelry Dali created. From a ruby-crusted heart that actually beats to a piercing sapphire blue eyeball, these masterpieces hold their own with Dali's best paintings.
almost 7 years ago
Dalí is my hero!
I'm a jewelry designer, so seeing the side and backs of pieces is just as beautiful as the front. Going to the Dalí museum in Figueres, Spain and seeing all of his gems from the front, side, top and bottom, was truly a breathtaking experience. I'd fly back to Spain in a heartbeat just to go to this museum (and to see the "The Royal Heart" brooch beat). Here is a photo of his famous "Eye of Time", from the side (see what I mean?!?!).