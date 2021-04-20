Daleah's Eatery
6 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
| +27 11 403 0413
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Daleah's Makes Me Feel Right at HomeI'd previously covered Dalea's Eatery from a dessert point of view, and since that time the homely eatery has grown to the point where it's always bustling and can sometimes be difficult to get a place to sit down, especially on Saturdays, but that just shows how much the patrons love it.
Try the finger-licking sticky ribs or the mouth-watering pregos and you'll probably want to try everything else on the menu. The only problem of course is the lack of space in your tummy... make sure you have space for dessert of course.
A relaxed coffee-shop ambiance, great value and homely food that reminds one of their mother's cooking is what will keep patrons coming back for more.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Divine Red Velvet from Daleah
Bumping into friends while exploring the city has its benefits... especially when they order something as decadent as the beauty in the photo!
This mouth watering delight encrusted in a combination of coconut and macaroons just hits the spot!
Be sure to check out the rest of Daleah's menu if you ever get the chance and make sure you go hungry because you WILL want to try everything on the board!
Oh and just to make it just a little extra special there's free wi-fi in store!
