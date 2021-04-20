Daleah's Eatery 6 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa

Daleah's Makes Me Feel Right at Home I'd previously covered Dalea's Eatery from a dessert point of view, and since that time the homely eatery has grown to the point where it's always bustling and can sometimes be difficult to get a place to sit down, especially on Saturdays, but that just shows how much the patrons love it.



Try the finger-licking sticky ribs or the mouth-watering pregos and you'll probably want to try everything else on the menu. The only problem of course is the lack of space in your tummy... make sure you have space for dessert of course.



A relaxed coffee-shop ambiance, great value and homely food that reminds one of their mother's cooking is what will keep patrons coming back for more.