Dalabelos Estate
Aggeliana 740 52, Greece
| +30 2834 022155
Photo courtesy of Dalabelos
Agritourism Hotels: Dalabelos in CretePick and press grapes or olives, depending on the season, at this stone-walled resort with views of the Cretan archipelago. Other activities, such as seminars on making Cretan ceramics, are offered throughout the year.
From $83. 30/2834-022155, dalabelos.gr. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
