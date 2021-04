Dalabelos Estate

Agritourism Hotels: Dalabelos in Crete

Pick and press grapes or olives, depending on the season, at this stone-walled resort with views of the Cretan archipelago. Other activities, such as seminars on making Cretan ceramics, are offered throughout the year.From $83. 30/2834-022155, dalabelos.gr .