Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dalabelos Estate

Aggeliana 740 52, Greece
Website
| +30 2834 022155
Agritourism Hotels: Dalabelos in Crete Aggeliana Greece

Agritourism Hotels: Dalabelos in Crete

Pick and press grapes or olives, depending on the season, at this stone-walled resort with views of the Cretan archipelago. Other activities, such as seminars on making Cretan ceramics, are offered throughout the year.

From $83. 30/2834-022155, dalabelos.gr. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue. 

See more agritourism hotels: 
Hotel Chocolat in St. Lucia 
Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling
mexico">Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Finca Rosa Blanca in Costa Rica
Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina
florence">Villa Campestri in Florence 


By Elaine Glusac , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30