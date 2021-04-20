Dala Spa @ Alaya Resort Ubud

Ancient Rituals at Dala Spa
For centuries the royal courts of Java and Bali
have been perfecting the art of pampering, and by pampering I mean inside and out. Without the assistance of acrylic, glue and chemical treatments, whatever did they use, you might ask. A trip to Dala Spa at the Ayana Resort in Ubud will teach you all you need to know. The jamu class where you learn about making medicinal drinks from locally sourced plants is fascinating and will leave you wondering what you ever did without these daily health tonics. You will also learn about the natural ingredients used in your chosen treatments and can even watch them being prepared. The Manis Klepon coconut and palm sugar scrub leaves you feeling silky smooth and smelling like a delicious Balinese treat. Follow your treatment with high tea for the total pampering package.