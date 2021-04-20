Bargain Hunting at Daiso
A pack of matcha green tea Kit Kats, a wireless karaoke microphone, three sachets of jasmine-scented bath salts with a picture of a geisha on the front, and a set of pressed sushi molds. That was my last haul from the magnificent Daiso store in the Aberdeen Centre in Richmond: two levels of bargain shopper heaven. Huge in Japan, this is Daiso’s only North American outlet and it’s a firm favorite with Vancouverites. Grab a basket and prepare to go wild—most items are around $2 and you can find some real gems.