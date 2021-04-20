Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Daintree Rainforest

Cape Tribulation Road
+61 7 4098 9171
Daintree Rainforest Cow Bay Australia
Cape Tribulation Rainforest Cow Bay Australia
Daintree Rainforest Cow Bay Australia
Cape Tribulation Rainforest Cow Bay Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Daintree Rainforest

The World Heritage Daintree Rainforest is one of the oldest tropical rainforests on the planet. The area north of the Daintree River is estimated to be around 150 million years old. With that many years of evolution, it’s no surprise the Daintree is home to 5,000 plant species—primitive cycads and flowering plants among them—and 800 vertebrates, including the endangered southern cassowary. The Daintree Discovery Centre is a good place to start your Daintree journey; elevated walkways and viewing platforms provide glimpses of prehistoric cassowaries in their native habitat. For a more immersive experience, book a tour of the Cooper Creek Wilderness that combines a crocodile cruise with a fan-palm foray, or endure the 4.5-mile trek up Mount Sorrow. You won’t be sorry.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Matt Mulvihill
almost 7 years ago

Cape Tribulation Rainforest

Daintree Rain Forest, Cape Tribulation, Northern Queensland, Australia

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30