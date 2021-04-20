Daintree Rainforest Cape Tribulation Road

Photo courtesy of Tourism Australia More info Sun - Sat 8:30am - 5pm

Daintree Rainforest The World Heritage Daintree Rainforest is one of the oldest tropical rainforests on the planet. The area north of the Daintree River is estimated to be around 150 million years old. With that many years of evolution, it’s no surprise the Daintree is home to 5,000 plant species—primitive cycads and flowering plants among them—and 800 vertebrates, including the endangered southern cassowary. The Daintree Discovery Centre is a good place to start your Daintree journey; elevated walkways and viewing platforms provide glimpses of prehistoric cassowaries in their native habitat. For a more immersive experience, book a tour of the Cooper Creek Wilderness that combines a crocodile cruise with a fan-palm foray, or endure the 4.5-mile trek up Mount Sorrow. You won’t be sorry.