Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Daimaru Tokyo

1-chōme-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-6701, Japan
+81 3-3212-8011
Graze Your Way Through the Daimaru Food Hall Tokyo Japan
Creative melons Tokyo Japan
Give into your sweet tooth Tokyo Japan
Graze Your Way Through the Daimaru Food Hall Tokyo Japan
Creative melons Tokyo Japan
Give into your sweet tooth Tokyo Japan

More info

Sat - Wed 10am - 8pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm

Graze Your Way Through the Daimaru Food Hall

Sooner or later if you're visiting Tokyo you'll find yourself in the kinda-confusing Tokyo Station.

Navigate your way through the complex to the Daimaru department store and head all downstairs to a mammoth food hall as upscale as Harrod's first floor and as bizarre as Willy Wonka's factory.

Irrashaimase! the vendors shout at you. Don't worry, they're just welcoming youj.

Amazing food and free samples abound, if you dare.
By esme travels

More Recommendations

Meghan Gordon
almost 7 years ago

Creative melons

Everyone knows about Japan's watermelons shaped like hearts, cubes, the Great Pyramid of Giza and all sorts of other things. That doesn't make them any less impressive in person. Go ahead and gawk.

There are always a few at two spots in Tokyo Station, both accessible from the basement level Yaesu central exit. As you're exiting the turnstiles, take the hallway to the left to a fruit shop on the left side across from Character Street. Or from the turnstiles, go straight past the Glico snack store and find Daimaru's depachika, which has a fancy fruit section.
Meghan Gordon
almost 7 years ago

Give into your sweet tooth

Seeing Tokyo can be exhausting. One solution? Sugar!

The basement level of fancy department store Daimaru, called the depachika, has a mesmerizing candy factory. Stop by for free samples while you watch the candy makers transform huge blocks of sugary goo into delicate candies with perfectly shaped images in the center.

Character Street and Ramen Street are right around the corner.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points