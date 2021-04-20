Dahuchun
71 Yunnan S Rd, Huangpu Qu, China, 200021
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 8pm
Shengjianbao: A Shanghai classicSimilar to their steamed counterpart, xialongbao, these rounder dumplings are also filled with a combination of soup + pork. But unlike xiaolongbao, their dough contains a bit of yeast, making them slightly thicker and fluffier. The other distinct difference is that they're fried, creating a crisp bottom.
Hint: Be super careful when you bite into them, as the filling is often scorching hot and the novice has been known to shoot a pork ball or two across the restaurant through a hasty, but misplaced chomp.
For a full flavor experience, be sure to dip them in a bit of black vinegar.
You can go the traditional route and grab a carton-full on the street (you'll see them all across town in big black trays sizzling away) or opt for a sit-on dining experience and head to Da Hu Chun. Either way, you're in for a treat.