Daffodil at Penrhiwllan
Penrhiw-llan, Llandysul SA44 5NG, UK
| +44 1559 370343
More info
Sun 11:45am - 3:30pm
Tue - Thur, Sat 11am - 3pm
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
The Dafodil Country Pub and Eating HouseWe tried this place while staying at Brechfa Forest Barns and found it very interesting. Good prices, good food and great atmosphere. Kids are welcomed so that was a big plus for us, traveling with kids.
Inside they have a lovely waiting area with comfy leather couches where you can relax a bit, with a glass of wine before you dine. The dinning area is aery and I love the open kitchen plan. Our kids enjoyed seeing the chef cook.
The food was really good, fast service and beautiful presentation.
The starters were delicious. Grilled sardines and chicken terrine. A very good choice.
Here I tried the best pork steak ever (my husband's order). No other restaurant we've been to so far, served it with the crackling. So yummy! And the caramelized crab apples were such a treat.
I had the fish, so tender, with mussels and capers. Very interesting but good flavors. Both main courses shared a big dish of sauteed veggies. Delicious.
Prices are decent, they offer a dinner menu, starter and main course, for 14 pounds.
Head chef Andrew was born and educated in Llandeilo before pursuing a career as a chef. Andrew has worked in many outstanding establishments throughout the UK and a 1 Michelin star restaurant in France. Andrew was a finalist in the Welsh Chef of the year competition in 2001.
He cooked for The Queen, Salmon Rushdi, Helena Bonham Carter, the majority of the Welsh rugby team and many others.
Give this place a try, it will not disappoint.