Daeroksan Oreum Haean-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, South Korea

Halla Mountain from Daeroksan Oreum, Jeju Island, South Korea. Oreum are parasitic cones that form part of Jeju Island's magnificent volcanic underbelly. There are more than 300 scattered across the island, and some, like Daeroksan Oreum, provide a spectacular view of South Korea's highest mountain, old Halla the greybeard. Many of Jeju's tourist attractions are well-known throughout Asia, like Loveland and the Cheonjiyeon Waterfall. For my own money, I'd rather hang out in the hills with the wind and the wild horses.