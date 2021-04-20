Where are you going?
Daduizhang Theme Hot Pot

Run He Mei Shu, LongXi, Yubei Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 401122
Chairman Mao Hot Pot Chongqing China

Chairman Mao Hot Pot

This is a great hot pot restaurant in its own right, but what really makes it stand out is the Chairman Mao/Military Guard theme. The waiters and waitresses all wear red guard uniforms and the walls have cool retro propaganda murals.

You can't really go wrong with anything you order here. The lamb with peas, mushrooms, and lotus root is good. Their homemade peanut milk is also super-tasty.

It's really hard to find this place, so ask your hotel to write down the name and maybe even arrange a driver.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

