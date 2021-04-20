Daduizhang Theme Hot Pot Run He Mei Shu, LongXi, Yubei Qu, Chongqing Shi, China, 401122

Chairman Mao Hot Pot This is a great hot pot restaurant in its own right, but what really makes it stand out is the Chairman Mao/Military Guard theme. The waiters and waitresses all wear red guard uniforms and the walls have cool retro propaganda murals.



You can't really go wrong with anything you order here. The lamb with peas, mushrooms, and lotus root is good. Their homemade peanut milk is also super-tasty.



It's really hard to find this place, so ask your hotel to write down the name and maybe even arrange a driver.



