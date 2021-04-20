Dadong Sea Dadong Sea, Jiyang, Sanya, China

Little Russia By The Sea For me, this area is super interesting because everything is in Russian. I heard that this is the district where Russians come to escape their brutal winter.



The beach is nothing special in terms of water sports, but is great for Russian food and people watching.



In the evening, there are not that many people around. You can find the trails between tide pools along the westernmost part of the beach. The head of the trail has a great view of the sea and–danger!–a deadly ocean cave.



