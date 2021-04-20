Dade Loft
1212 13 St SE #104, Calgary, AB T2G 5R3, Canada
| +1 403-454-0243
Photo courtesy of DaDe Art & Design Lab
Thur - Sat 11am - 6pm
Contemporary Art and DesignThis home of modern design is part gallery and part store. It’s full of innovative abstract art and functional contemporary decor such as John Greg Ball’s subsonic chair with built-in subwoofers, Eveline Kolijn’s sculptural installations, and Lachlan Bell’s purpleheart spoon set, lauded by Surface Magazine. Whether you’re looking for design inspiration or a unique piece, DaDe is full of astonishing creations.
http://www.dadegallery.com/