Dade Loft

1212 13 St SE #104, Calgary, AB T2G 5R3, Canada
Contemporary Art and Design Calgary Canada

Thur - Sat 11am - 6pm

Contemporary Art and Design

This home of modern design is part gallery and part store. It’s full of innovative abstract art and functional contemporary decor such as John Greg Ball’s subsonic chair with built-in subwoofers, Eveline Kolijn’s sculptural installations, and Lachlan Bell’s purpleheart spoon set, lauded by Surface Magazine. Whether you’re looking for design inspiration or a unique piece, DaDe is full of astonishing creations.


By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

