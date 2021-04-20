Dadar Flower Market Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

A Love Affair with Flowers In Mumbai Visiting local markets when I travel is always a priority, and the Dadar Flower Market was no exception. The country celebrates occasions with over-the-top displays of flowers, especially temple celebrations and weddings. Jasmine garlands are woven and offered as a form of welcome when you arrive in the country; just the jolt of fragrance needed after the 24 hours of travel to get there. The heady scents and brilliant colors were intoxicating, but I found the real fascination to be the garlands. These hand-crafted beauties were meticulously strung together like beads onto cotton thread in the most creative combinations. India's love affair with flowers is big business, and although a bit off the beaten path, the Dadar Market will create quite a visual memory.