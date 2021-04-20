DaDa Kalēju iela 30, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1050, Latvia

Surrealist Mongolian BBQ in Riga. Really. This is an odd one: a surrealism-themed Mongolian barbecue in a bland shopping mall in the Baltics. Doesn't sound like it should work - but it does. I popped in here for dinner on my first night in Latvia, purely because it was the only place that was open and actually had other customers (it was Monday night, and all the tourist traps were empty). It took me a little while to find the right door - it's in the middle of a big old glass fronted shopping centre - and even longer to realise, as the Latvian hostess attempted to explain, that you had to fill a bowl with your chosen ingredients before handing them to the chef. But once I'd got the hang of it, and once I'd tasted the result, I knew I'd be going back. It was clearly a regular hangout for locals both old and young - and the service was extremely friendly, even if my request for tap water seemed to come as a surprise.