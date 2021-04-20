Where are you going?
Dada

52 N Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA
| +1 561-330-3232
Destination Dining at Dada Delray Beach Florida United States

Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am

Destination Dining at Dada

It's hard to say what Dada is best known for: the setting (inside a rambling '20s house liberally sprinkled with original art), the menu (bacon-wrapped dates with goat cheese and chorizo are a perennial favorite), or the events calendar (with some kind of live music or cultural happening pretty much every night of the week). Seasonally themed double features play on a projector in the leafy backyard every Sunday night, and you can shop a local craft bazaar once a month. They even have an app and a Spotify playlist. Dada is becoming a lifestyle, one that involves basement jam sessions, mojitos, and pork in every course.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

