Destination Dining at Dada
It's hard to say what Dada is best known for: the setting (inside a rambling '20s house liberally sprinkled with original art), the menu (bacon-wrapped dates with goat cheese and chorizo are a perennial favorite), or the events calendar (with some kind of live music or cultural happening pretty much every night of the week). Seasonally themed double features play on a projector in the leafy backyard every Sunday night, and you can shop a local craft bazaar once a month. They even have an app and a Spotify playlist. Dada is becoming a lifestyle, one that involves basement jam sessions, mojitos, and pork in every course.