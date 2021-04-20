Dabei Buddhist Monastery/Temple Tianwei Rd, Hebei Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300142

Soak in the Calm at a Beautiful, Buddhist Temple with Vegetarian Food The Dabei Buddhist Monastery is the best of the Buddhist temple sites in Tianjin. Originally built in the end of the Ming Dynasty, the temple is remarkably well-preserved, and its collection of Buddha statues includes interpretive signs, which is a treat given that there are hundreds of statues from a wide range of eras, styles, and materials. One highlight is the Sakyamuni statue from the Ming Dynasty; it is seven meters high, weighs six tons, and has 9,999 small Buddhas carved on the lotus throne. Locals caution that the temple gets very crowded with locals during the first and fifteen of each lunar month.



For ¥10, visitors can also get a healthy vegetarian meal.



