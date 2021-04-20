Daxingshan Temple China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Yanta Qu, XiaoZhai ShangYeJie, 兴善寺西街55号 邮政编码: 710065

Buddhist Vegetarian Fare I got really excited when I saw this humble canteen at the Daxingshan Temple, next to the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and near the Westin. (I lived in Macau for a year and ate at least one meal a day at one of two Buddhist vegetarian restaurants in town. They were cheap, very healthy, and mostly delicious—hence the excitement.)



Vegetarian food in mainland China is often made to look like meat, so don't be surprised. The smoked "tuna" here is good, as are the soups, and a dish my dictionary translated as "Cannabis Chicken" was outstanding. I really liked the atmosphere at the restaurant, too.



