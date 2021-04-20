Da Beef
300 7th Street
| +1 415-431-0541
Late Night Hot Dog Stand In SOMAIt's late and you're moving between SOMA bars. Perhaps it's moving from Bloodhound to Raven to get your groove on. Or maybe it's vice versa to slow down into one of those Bloodhound old-fashioneds. Or maybe you're just ready to go home. When you make this transition, stop at the corner of 7th and Folsom at the Da Beef Hot Dog Stand for a hot dog that will make the night oh-so-much-better.
One bite into the Da Beef Chicago-style dog and you will forget the nights highs (He got my number!) to the nights lows (She talked to that other guy all night). Each bite into the poppy seed bun reveals new flavors - spicy, sour, sweet, and meaty. This hot dog may give you the gumption and stamina to head back out there. Or, if you're going home, feel really good about the night.
