D:hive

440 Burroughs St #129, Detroit, MI 48202, USA
| +1 313-962-4590
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10:30am - 4:30pm

Stop Here First to Get the Lowdown on Detroit

D:hive is a walk-in center for residents of Detroit and visitors to the city, conveniently located on Woodward Avenue in the heart of downtown.

A large wall map highlights the different sections of the city and what each has to offer, pop-up shops offer a revolving list of activities right on site (such as flower arranging or potting and gardening), a small art gallery showcases talent from the Detroit area and an enormous resource area with information on tours, places to eat, things to do, and where to shop all over the city came in great handy for me.

D:hive should be the first stop for any traveler in Detroit!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

Jessica S.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Detroit: The View from the River

Every Monday, the D:hive - part Detroit welcome center, part shop - hosts free walking tours along the Detroit riverfront from 1 - 2 p.m., sharing tidbits of riverfront history and discussing plans for future development. The Detroit Riverwalk promenade is undergoing construction and currently spreads 3 miles, but will eventually extend to more than 5 miles. For those interested in stepping away from the water and diving into downtown, D:hive also organizes free Saturday walking tours of the rejuvenated downtown area.

