D:hive 440 Burroughs St #129, Detroit, MI 48202, USA

More info Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm Sat 10:30am - 4:30pm

Stop Here First to Get the Lowdown on Detroit D:hive is a walk-in center for residents of Detroit and visitors to the city, conveniently located on Woodward Avenue in the heart of downtown.



A large wall map highlights the different sections of the city and what each has to offer, pop-up shops offer a revolving list of activities right on site (such as flower arranging or potting and gardening), a small art gallery showcases talent from the Detroit area and an enormous resource area with information on tours, places to eat, things to do, and where to shop all over the city came in great handy for me.



D:hive should be the first stop for any traveler in Detroit!