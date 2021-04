D.Jorge D.Jorge

The Little Locals of Manila If you want to see real life in Manila, head to Pasay City and walk down A. Arnaiz street and then turn onto D. Jorge. This entire several blocks is filled with local restaurants, chicken coops, stray dogs, street vendors and Jeepneys. The local kids will beg you to have their picture taken, and then once you agree, completely put on a show. It's fun to have a reverse paparazzi entourage with you for a little while.