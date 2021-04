Sailing the Greek Islands

If you've never embarked on a sailing trip before, the Mediterranean is the place to do it. Especially when it comes to the Greek islands. The best part? It doesn't matter what your budget is, you're sure to find something that suits your style.So take your pick: partying until sunrise on the deck of your yacht, or watching a quiet sunset with a loved one as you top off another day on the sea? Sailing is a unique way to see Greece