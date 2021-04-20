Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa Llangybi, Usk NP15 1PG, UK

A Beautiful Hotel In Wales After a long day travelling it was heavenly to arrive at the Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa just outside Usk in Wales. This very welcoming hotel dates from the Sixteenth century and has a lot of original features including ancient wood doors and steep staircases in parts. Nothing is too much trouble for the staff.



The restaurant serves delicious locally sourced food. I can highly recommend the lamb and the steaks here. With comfortable rooms this is a peaceful place to spend a weekend. The spa is ideal after an afternoon of walking in the nearby hills but the best bit is the grounds. These are delightful to walk around with beautiful gardens and even a small lake, or to simply sit and relax with a good book.