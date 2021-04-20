Cwmcerrig Farm Shop
Cwmcerrig Farm,Gorslas, Gorslas, Llanelli SA14 7HU, UK
| +44 1269 844405
Sun 8am - 3:30pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm
Cwmcerrig Farm ShopIf you are in search of Welsh produce, unusual foods, European specialties, artisan & fine wines, traditionally made sweets and cakes, food prepared for your private functions and celebrations, or a quality meal prepared with the freshest ingredients, then take time to visit Cwmcerrig Farm Shop in Gorslas
Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. We bought fresh fruit, amazing cheese and craft beer from here.
In summertime they have animals and birds outside for the kids. They include Shetland ponies, geese, ducks, sheep and lambs. Unfortunately for us, we could not see them due to the cold and rain. One of the downsides of traveling in winter.
Inside there is also a large restaurant type setting where you can eat a meal or just a snack.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Cwmcerrig Farm Shop
When traveling to different countries, we have to try the local food and of course the beer.
These beers were brewed by Coles Family Brewers.
They brew traditional hand crafted ales, lagers and stouts using a blend of malted barley, hops and water from 300 feet below the White Hart. You can experience their beers at the White Hart or, like in our case, you can buy them at the Cwmcerrig Farm Shop.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The great ales of Wales
The malt, hops and yeast used to brew each Tomos Watkin Beer have been specifically chosen to provide a full bodied, malty taste with a balanced hop flavour and aroma to give each beer its own distinct character.
They are brewed with the Welsh drinkers palette in mind, slightly sweet, clean finishing without going overboard on bitterness.
We got these at the Cwmcerrig Farm Shop. It's really a great place for shopping all Welsh products.
