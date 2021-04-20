Cwmcerrig Farm Shop Cwmcerrig Farm,Gorslas, Gorslas, Llanelli SA14 7HU, UK

More info Sun 8am - 3:30pm Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm

Cwmcerrig Farm Shop If you are in search of Welsh produce, unusual foods, European specialties, artisan & fine wines, traditionally made sweets and cakes, food prepared for your private functions and celebrations, or a quality meal prepared with the freshest ingredients, then take time to visit Cwmcerrig Farm Shop in Gorslas

Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. We bought fresh fruit, amazing cheese and craft beer from here.



In summertime they have animals and birds outside for the kids. They include Shetland ponies, geese, ducks, sheep and lambs. Unfortunately for us, we could not see them due to the cold and rain. One of the downsides of traveling in winter.



Inside there is also a large restaurant type setting where you can eat a meal or just a snack.