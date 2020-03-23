Where are you going?
CW Pencil Enterprise

15 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
| +1 917-734-8117

Sun 12pm - 7pm

CW Pencil Enterprise

Entering tiny CW Pencil Enterprise, a half-block above Canal Street on Orchard, feels like entering a shop in Tokyo. The walls are lined with shelves upon shelves holding clear containers full of colorful pencils of all kinds. Like flower stems in a vase, pencils radiate from labeled jars labeled with manufacturer, lead hardness, provenance: fat ones, colored ones, scented Portuguese pencils, vintage pencils, flat carpenter pencils, pencils with chalk instead of lead. The store carries other items, of course, tables stacked with stationery, pouches, notebooks, sharpeners, cases, but for anyone who remembers the days of back-to-school shopping with fondness, an in-person visit will bring it all back. Inhale deeply and smell that fresh paper and pencil scent. (The store offers a quarterly Pencil Box subscription that delivers lots of nerdy goodness packed in a carton right to your door, so you can stay sharp between visits.)
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff
