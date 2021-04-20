Where are you going?
Cutler & Co

55/57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
Website
| +61 3 9419 4888
Fine-dining Fitzroy for foodists Fitzroy Australia

Sun 12pm - 12am
Tue - Sat 5pm - 12am

As if Cumulus Inc. and Golden Fields wasn't enough, Andrew McConnell's Cutler & Co does the chef's same extraordinary things with perfect produce.

They've given new life to a former metalworks factory, with cement columns and exposed brickwork that draw on the building’s industrial past.

On menu, there's McConnell's usual imaginative twist with flavours. We love the tuna sashimi served with ginger, shaved squid & kimchi. There's hay-baked carrots served with goat’s curd, puffed rice and walnut. WA marron - a little like a freshwater yabbie - is done with a green sauce, spring vegetables, hazelnut and jamón. And there's a roasted suckling pig (1/4 beast) served with vegetable gratin, baby cos salad with dill pickles & ranch dressing ($220 to share, pre order).
By Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor

Afar Magazine
almost 5 years ago

