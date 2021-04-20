Cutler & Co 55/57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia

More info Sun 12pm - 12am Tue - Sat 5pm - 12am

Fine-dining Fitzroy for foodists As if Cumulus Inc. and Golden Fields wasn't enough, Andrew McConnell's Cutler & Co does the chef's same extraordinary things with perfect produce.



They've given new life to a former metalworks factory, with cement columns and exposed brickwork that draw on the building’s industrial past.



On menu, there's McConnell's usual imaginative twist with flavours. We love the tuna sashimi served with ginger, shaved squid & kimchi. There's hay-baked carrots served with goat’s curd, puffed rice and walnut. WA marron - a little like a freshwater yabbie - is done with a green sauce, spring vegetables, hazelnut and jamón. And there's a roasted suckling pig (1/4 beast) served with vegetable gratin, baby cos salad with dill pickles & ranch dressing ($220 to share, pre order).