Cusp Dining & Drinks
7955 La Jolla Shores Drive
| +1 858-551-3620
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Dining with a gorgeous view of La Jolla Shores in San DiegoCusp restaurant is located on the 11th floor of Hotel La Jolla and overlooks a good part of La Jolla, as well as La Jolla shores beachfront.
The food is excellent, but it is the view that will hold your gaze throughout the meal. This is definitely a place you want to come during the day- whether meeting for drinks or having a meal- the view is just amazing!
Tip: There is only valet parking, but you can get your ticket validated at the restaurant which cuts a fee off the price.