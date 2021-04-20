Where are you going?
Cusic [CLOSED]

6016 El Salvador
Website
| +54 11 4037-9015
Coffee and cake, en casa Buenos Aires Argentina

Coffee and cake, en casa

Buenos Aires is filled with romantic old houses - but unless you have a lot of porteño friends, you won't likely see inside any of them. That's why we embrace the growing trend of recycling such spaces for commercial use.

Cusic, a charming, down-to-earth cafe located inside an old PH-style apartment in Palermo Hollywood, is a perfect example. Leaf through the paper over coffee in the pretty courtyard, or feast on homemade cakes and pastries in the cozy dining area, complete with chalkboard menus, exposed brick walls, and rustic wood tables laid with mismatched dishes.



By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

