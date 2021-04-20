Cusco Coca Museum Av. de La Cultura 220, Cusco 08003, Peru

The Goddess at the Cusco Coca Museum Along the wall of the Coca museum in the San Blas District of Cusco, are about six artifacts from major ancient civilizations from Peru. They are anthropomorphic figures and they all are all shaped to include a wad of coca leaves in their cheek. Travelers to the high-altitudes of the Andean plains where Cusco is located may be familiar with this ritual of chewing and then stuffing the leaves into their cheek, but they may not be familiar with the multitudes of usage the coca leaf has or the history and impact of leaves on the Peruvian culture. Stop by the Coca museum to find out.