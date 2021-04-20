Where are you going?
Most head west when in need of a day trip from Denver, but head north of the city to Wyoming and check out Curt Gowdy Park, Vedauwoo and Medicine Bow. You can be there in less time than it takes to get up to many of the over-popular Colorado mountain destinations.

Just outside of Cheyenne, check out Curt Gowdy State Park, home to IMBA designated “Epic” cycling trails good for mountain bikers of all skill levels and ages. Other outdoor activities include archery, bird watching, bouldering, world-class rock climbing, canoeing and kayaking, paddleboarding, wildlife viewing and more.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

