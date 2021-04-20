Currituck Banks Coastal Reserve

Where are you going?
Never have I seen such natural variety in such a small area! The boardwalk begins just across the street from the ocean dunes, and as you walk toward the sound, the landscape changes dramatically before your eyes. First, you walk through a lovely evergreen maritime forest, which soon changes into a brackish swamp, and then quickly becomes a freshwater marsh. At the end of the boardwalk, you can look down to see schools of fish or gaze into the sky to observe the variety of birds populating the area. Mid-way between ocean and sound, you can leave the boardwalk and stroll the short Maritime Forest Trail, which takes you into wild horse territory. Spend some time exploring the forest, and you may be lucky enough to view some of the areas "wild" spanish mustangs! The walking is easy, the entrance is free, and the shade is refreshing, so don't miss out on this unique and beautiful outdoor experience!
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

